FARRAGUT (WATE) – A barn fire in Farragut is creating a huge plume of smoke Wednesday afternoon that can be seen from a long distance away.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Concord Road near Kingston Pike. There is no word of any injuries related to the fire.

Thick, black smoke from the fire can be seen from a few miles away. No other information has been made available.

Structure fire near intersection of Kingston Pike and Concord in Farragut. @6News pic.twitter.com/qasvEtyQ6M — Kelly Reinke (@WATEKellyReinke) May 3, 2017

