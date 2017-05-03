Family hopes for justice after deadly Clinton Walmart shooting

CLINTON (WATE) – Several days after a man was shot and killed in the Walmart parking lot in Clinton, the family still has questions and hopes for justice.

“I feel numb. I really don’t feel like I have any feelings left,” said Marshal Pinsly’s wife Crystal.

Marshal Pinsly, 23, was shot and killed last Friday. Police said the shooter was Robert K. Myers, 32, of Briceville, the ex-husband of Crystal Pinsly. He was taken in for questioning, but has not been charged.

Crystal Pinsly says she still has a lot of questions.

“I wasn’t there so I don’t know exactly everything that did happen. But I do know that my husband was just making sure we were okay. That’s the only reason I can think for any of this to happen,” Crystal Pinsly said.

The family says they believe they may know what was the catalyst to the deadly shooting. On April 14, the Pinslys called the Blaine Police Department because they say Crystal Pinsly’s oldest son was missing. Myers is his father.

“On Good Friday, he decided he was just going to come pick up my oldest without permission,” she said.

In the report from the Blaine Police Department, Chief Bill Owens notes Myers and his son arranged to meet, but the boy did not tell his mother or stepfather.

Chief Owens adds in the report that he went over laws regarding custodial interference. While Chief Owens notes it was a bad situation, he says no actual offense occurred as per the text of the law.

“My husband was not scared of nobody. It didn’t matter who you were. I think that that ever since that day he’s had it out for my husband. I do believe,” said Pinsly.

The Clinton Police Department says Myers is not facing any criminal charges in the Walmart shooting.

“I’m going to trust in the justice system that they will get this taken care of and do what’s right,” added Pinsly. “We love him so much and we miss him and I won’t let this go.”

Clinton Police Chief Rick Scarbrough says Friday’s shooting is still an open investigation. Officers are following leads and interviewing witnesses.

Blaine Police Chief Bill Owens says he’s sorry for this family’s loss and says, in the past, his department has not received any 911 calls between the Pinslys and Myers.