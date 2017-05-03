Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office conducting missing person investigation

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Joseph Williams (Courtesy: Family)

NEW TAZEWELL (WATE) – The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man after he responded to a Craigslist advertisement for a job.

The sheriff’s office said Joseph J. Williams was last seen on April 25. When deputies performed a welfare check at his home in New Tazewell they found nothing out of the ordinary and they said there were no signs of Williams.

The family told investigators Williams was planning to work on April 26 with a man named Ben who he met on Craigslist six months ago. They said he had done work for the man before and was planning on heading to the Crossville area at around 7 a.m.

Anyone with contact information is asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 626-33

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s