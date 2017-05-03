Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office conducting missing person investigation

NEW TAZEWELL (WATE) – The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man after he responded to a Craigslist advertisement for a job.

The sheriff’s office said Joseph J. Williams was last seen on April 25. When deputies performed a welfare check at his home in New Tazewell they found nothing out of the ordinary and they said there were no signs of Williams.

The family told investigators Williams was planning to work on April 26 with a man named Ben who he met on Craigslist six months ago. They said he had done work for the man before and was planning on heading to the Crossville area at around 7 a.m.

Anyone with contact information is asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 626-33