3 juveniles charged in Seymour parking lot shooting

Related Coverage Police searching for 4 suspects involved in Seymour carjacking

SEYMOUR (WATE) – Three juveniles from Knox County have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month at a Seymour grocery store.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says the three face numerous charges including attempted first degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. in the incident in the Food City parking lot on April 22. Deputies also say the incident was not a random carjacking, but those involved had a pre-arranged meeting in the parking lot involving illegal activities. The juveniles then tried to rob the other people they were meeting.

Deputies say a fourth juvenile has been identified, but investigators are still searching for him.

Previous story: Police searching for 4 suspects involved in Seymour carjacking