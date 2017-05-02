Townsend Spring Festival celebrates Smoky Mountain heritage

Published:
The Smoky Mountains, viewed from atop Mount Le Conte. (Wikimedia Commons)

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Springtime means there is always something going on in East Tennessee and especially in the Smokies.

This weekend, Townsend will celebrate its spring festival. The festival is at the Townsend Visitor Center, located at 1906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.

The festival runs May 5-6. Live bluegrass begins at 11:30 a.m. Admission is free.

Just a few of the activities taking place at the festival include bluegrass performances and jam sessions, woodcarving, Appalachian demonstrations, clogging, arts and crafts and storytelling. A variety of activities and events will also be held at multiple Townsend venues in conjunction with the festival.

A free shuttle service will provide transportation to and from each of the venues.

Events will be held at the Apple Valley Restaurants, Cades Cove Cellars, Jeepism, Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center, Trillium Cove and the Little River Railroad and Lumber Company Museum, with the main festival taking place at the Smoky Mountain Visitors Center at Townsend.

Click here to view a full schedule of events.

