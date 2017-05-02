The latest bizarre beverage: pickle juice soda

WFLA staff Published:

(WFLA) — Would you drink soda made from pickle juice? A candy a shop in Pennsylvania and Ohio thinks you will.

According to CNN, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop is selling bottled pickle juice soda made with pure cane sugar.

It comes in 12-ounce glass bottles and it is not cheap.

It will cost you almost $3 dollars for a bottle at the store, and nearly $10 dollars a bottle online.

Grandpa Joe’s said business is booming and the soda is selling out.

The shop sells hundreds of specialty sodas, including drinks that taste like buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.

