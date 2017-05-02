Talented stray dog at Young Williams Animal Center goes viral

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A dog that Young Williams Animal Center says is one of the smartest they’ve seen come through the shelter is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Young Williams posted a video of the dog, known as Mr. Floyd, performing tricks. The center says they discovered his talents during an assessment to better learn the dog’s personality. Staff believes he is a seven-year-old Norwegian Elkhound mix.

Mr. Floyd is not microchipped and the center held him for 10 days in case his owners decided to claim him. He is now available for adoption and two families have already expressed interest.

Young Williams’ Facebook video of Mr. Floyd has received more than 25,000 views.