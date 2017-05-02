Sheriron Jones transfers from Tennessee for second time

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Sheriron Jones is leaving Tennessee for the second time.

The sophomore quarterback, who was a consensus four-star prospect and on the ESPN 300 list coming out of high school in 2015, transferred to Colorado last year only to return to Tennessee a few weeks later.

The California native played in one game the past three seasons, completing one pass.

Jones would have likely been the Vols third string quarterback this season, behind Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano. Dormady and Guarantano separated themselves from the pack this spring during the first phase of the quarterback competition.

Jones will have to sit out the 2017 season if he transfers to another FBS program. He would then have two years of eligibility remaining.