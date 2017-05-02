‘Power in Purple,’ East Tennesseans recognized for helping American Cancer Society’s mission

Related Coverage Annual Relay for Life events kick-off across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The American Cancer Society of East Tennessee is harnessing the power of Tennessee volunteers to work together to create a world with more birthdays and less cancer.

WATE is proud to be a regional sponsor of Relay For Life and will host a team at the Metro Knoxville event on June 2. As part of the Relay for Life of Metro Knoxville, Power in Purple Ambassadors have stepped forward to help the American Cancer Society increase awareness and secure donations.

Those donations are helping The American Cancer Society find cancer’s causes and cures by funding groundbreaking research, do the most to help people with cancer today, and help discover new ways to prevent cancer or find it at its earliest, most treatable stage.

Learn more about 2017 ambassadors: