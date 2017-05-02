Dr. Raymond Brig

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Working as a medical oncologist at the Brig Center for Cancer Care and Survivorship for over 23 years, Dr. Raymon Brig said cancer has been a part of his life since the age of 16, when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma of the spine.

“Since then I have been a survivor participating in the Childhood Cancer Survival Study. This led me to becoming a Medical Oncologist in my adult life in which I treat cancer patients as part of my practice and provide Survivorship guidance,” said Brig.

Brig’s father died of Pancreatic Cancer. He said he decided to be a part of Power in Purple because he thinks it is a great opportunity to raise money for the American Cancer Society and raise awareness for the East Tennessee community regarding the important strides made on cancer therapy over the years and what is ahead, including the importance of Survivorship.

Support Dr. Brig in the fight against cancer by donating to his Power in Purple campaign.