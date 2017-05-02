Missing Middle Tennessee teen found in the Netherlands

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Clarksville a month ago was found in the Netherlands.

Clarksville Now says the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Margaret Lee was found but further details weren’t immediately released.

“The FBI and local officials in the Netherlands assisted in locating her. Our office is currently working with the State Department and local officials in the Netherlands to bring her back home to Clarksville,” Public Information Officer Sandra Brandon told the news outlet.

Lee was reported missing on April 1 and, at the time, the sheriff’s office thought she was trying to leave the country.