Middle Tennessee school bus driver charged after teen sexually assaulted onboard

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former school bus driver faces charges after police say a 53-year-old woman got on a bus and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student.

According to an affidavit, Ruth Blackwell was picking up students in the area of Ranch Hill Drive last Thursday when she stopped the bus, opened the door and allowed Susan Boykin to get on.

It was then police said Boykin laid on top of student and began hugging and kissing him.

Police said Blackwell did not report the incident, which occurred on her last day, to anyone or call 911 at any point.

At some point during the incident, Blackwell allegedly said, “Thank God it’s my last day” because, if it hadn’t been, she would have “been fired for this.”

Blackwell is charged with criminal responsibility and is jailed on a $50,000 bond.

The woman involved is charged with sexual battery and trespassing on school premises. She remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.