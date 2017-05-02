Kentucky man arrested after missing person found with frostbite

Related Coverage Police search for missing man in Knox County, Kentucky

ARTEMUS, Ky. (WATE) – A Kentucky man was arrested Tuesday after a missing person was found in a wooded area.

James Davis, 21, was arrested around 10:05 a.m. in Knox County, Kentucky. Investigators say he kidnapped Douglas Middleton, who was reported missing in February.

Middleton was found alive in a wooded area near Noeville Hollow Road in Barbourville in March. Middleton had several injuries and severe frostbite.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and had to have his legs amputated.

Investigators believe Davis took Middleton from his home and forced him onto an ATV. The suspect claims he was a lookout man for the kidnapping, according to the report.

The victim told detectives that Davis held him in a building in the woods for 17 days. Middleton also told investigators there was a second suspect but did not know the person’s name. Investigators have not been able to find the second suspect.

Davis is being held at the Knox County Detention Center.

