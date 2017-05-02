Jimmy John’s celebrating ‘Customer Appreciation Day’ with $1 subs

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches is celebrating its customers Tuesday.
The chain is giving away $1 subs at participating locations across the country. Many East Tennessee locations are joining in the deal.
Subs will be $1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The deal is only available to customers who purchase the subs in the store and not by delivery.
Participating Knoxville locations:
- 6718 Papermill Drive
- 164 N. Cedar Bluff Road
- 5525 Clinton Highway
- 1903 Cumberland
- 11055 Parkside Drive
Visit the company’s website for a full list of participating locations.