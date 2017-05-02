Jimmy John’s celebrating ‘Customer Appreciation Day’ with $1 subs

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(AP Photo/David Goldman)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches is celebrating its customers Tuesday.

The chain is giving away $1 subs at participating locations across the country. Many East Tennessee locations are joining in the deal.

Subs will be $1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The deal is only available to customers who purchase the subs in the store and not by delivery.

Participating Knoxville locations: 

  • 6718 Papermill Drive
  • 164 N. Cedar Bluff Road
  • 5525 Clinton Highway
  • 1903 Cumberland
  • 11055 Parkside Drive

Visit the company’s website for a full list of participating locations.

