Jimmy John’s celebrating ‘Customer Appreciation Day’ with $1 subs

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches is celebrating its customers Tuesday.

The chain is giving away $1 subs at participating locations across the country. Many East Tennessee locations are joining in the deal.

Subs will be $1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The deal is only available to customers who purchase the subs in the store and not by delivery.

Participating Knoxville locations:

6718 Papermill Drive

164 N. Cedar Bluff Road

5525 Clinton Highway

1903 Cumberland

11055 Parkside Drive

Visit the company’s website for a full list of participating locations.