Jason Howell

Power in Purple 2017 Ambassador

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Jason Howell

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Jason Howell is participating in Power in Purple because his father is a cancer survivor, and he enjoys giving back and being involved in the community.

“I remember the terrible phone call I received from my father when he broke the news to me about his cancer diagnosis,” the owner of Complete Nutrition said. “He was one of the lucky ones who battled and beat the disease but so many aren’t so lucky.”

Support Howell in the fight against cancer by donating to his Power in Purple campaign.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s