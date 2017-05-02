KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Jason Howell is participating in Power in Purple because his father is a cancer survivor, and he enjoys giving back and being involved in the community.

“I remember the terrible phone call I received from my father when he broke the news to me about his cancer diagnosis,” the owner of Complete Nutrition said. “He was one of the lucky ones who battled and beat the disease but so many aren’t so lucky.”

