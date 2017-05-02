FBI Knoxville screening film on opioid addiction

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is hosting a screening of a film Tuesday night on opiate addiction.

“Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict” will be screened at 6:30 p.m. at the Knox County Health Department Auditorium, The film will be introduced by Knoxville FBI Special Agent in Charge Renae McDermott and will be followed by a discussion with Karen Pershing, executive director of the Metro Drug Coalition.

The film was produced by the FBI and the DEA to educate students and young adults about the dangers of addiction. The event is open to the public and free parking is available.

Officials say help is available for those in need of treatment for opiate addiction. Contact the Metro Drug Coaltioin at (865) 588–5550 or online at www.metrodrug.org. You can also call the Tennessee Redline at 1-800-889-9789.

