KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Debbie Brown, a manager at Whirlpool, was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2013.

Brown says it was a two-year battle that included a stem cell transplant. She says she was blessed to survive the aggressive blood cancer disease.

“The fight against cancer is very personal to me. I lost my father to lung cancer when I was only 27. In March, I lost a friend to Lymphoma. I have family and friends who are in the fight, or have also been blessed to have won their battle,” said Brown.

Brown said, unfortunately, she knows all too well what others are going through. From the battle through chemo, the struggle to get to doctor visits to trying to pay for medical bills, she said cancer was very overwhelming and she hopes she can help by being a Power in Purple ambassador.

