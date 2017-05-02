KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Bo Williams anchors the Good Morning Tennessee and 4 p.m. weekday newscasts at WATE 6 On Your Side.

Working at WATE 6 On Your Side for nearly 15 years, Williams has covered a wide variety of health topics and been active in the American Cancer Society of East Tennessee. Throughout his experiences during the events, he has met many survivors and their families, which has always been special for him.

“I, along with my father, unfortunately, are no strangers to skin cancer. Throughout my career I have had co-workers who themselves, or had family members, stricken with cancer in one form or another. Most recently, my mother-in-law was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy,” Williams said.

Support Bo in the fight against cancer by donating to his Power in Purple campaign.