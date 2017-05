ROCKWOOD (WATE) – Two people were injured after a robbery gone wrong in Rockwood Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 200 block of East Wheeler Street around 7:50 a.m.

Investigators say the victim was giving the suspect a ride. The two had a struggle over a gun.

The victim was shot in the abdomen. According to the report, the suspect received a wound to his hand.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

There is no more information at this time.