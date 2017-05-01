Maryville man pleads guilty after death of police officer

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A man charged with first degree murder of an East Tennessee officer pleaded guilty Monday.

Brian K. Stalans was charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

He faces life in prison without parole and two consecutive 25-year-sentences.

Police Officer Kenneth Moats died after reporting to a domestic call on August 25. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Stalans was setting up law enforcement for an ambush. Investigators found a letter in his house in which he blamed a family member and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office for his problems.

BREAKING: Brian Stalans pleads guilty to 1st degree murder for killing Maryville officer Kenny Moats #WATE pic.twitter.com/PfWDOogI4b — Whitney Burks Good (@WhitneyGoodWATE) May 1, 2017