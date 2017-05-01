Maryville man pleads guilty after death of police officer

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Brian Stalans (source: Blount County Detention Center)

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A man charged with first degree murder of an East Tennessee officer pleaded guilty Monday.

Brian K. Stalans was charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

He faces life in prison without parole and two consecutive 25-year-sentences.

Police Officer Kenneth Moats died after reporting to a domestic call on August 25. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Stalans was setting up law enforcement for an ambush. Investigators found a letter in his house in which he blamed a family member and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office for his problems.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s