Knoxville groups protest immigration policy

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Protests broke out across the country on Monday against President Trump’s policies on immigration.

In Knoxville, several organizations came together to speak out against Knox County’s application to become a 287(g) jurisdiction, allowing local law enforcement to enforce federal immigration law.

Crowds gathered outside the City-County Building and marched to Market Square.

“We came out today in support, really of their opposition to 287(g) programs, which we know from experience in Davidson County, is an awful program that tears families apart, that’s going to lead to civil rights violations and is going to cost taxpayers a whole lot of money,” said Lisa Sherman-Nikolaus, with Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition who came to the protest from Nashville.

The event was co-sponsored by ACLU-TN, Allies of Knoxville’s Neighbors (AKIN), Comité Popular de Knoxville, Planned Parenthood of Middle and East Tennessee, and the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition.

Knox County Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones has submitted a 287(g) application, but hasn’t spoken publicly about the topic.