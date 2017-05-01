Knox County Parks & Rec to develop BMX track

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Parks and Recreation will hold a public meeting in June to discuss a new BMX track and other athletic fields. The project will cost $750,000.

The department believes the BMX track will be a good addition to the Urban Wilderness area. It would be the first track in the country to reside in a middle school stadium, South-Doyle Middle School.

“BMX is seeing a surge in popularity and organized BMX events are having millions of dollars in economic impact on cities around our region, like Louisville, Kentucky and Rock Hill, South Carolina,” said Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett. “These events are putting heads in beds, diners in restaurants and shoppers in stores – and there’s no reason we can’t attract these events and add to the outdoor tourism momentum that already exists in South Knoxville.”

The department believes the track will increase physical abilities, raise physical endurance and be a venue for non-profit fundraisers.

Also, Parks and Rec hopes to improve two fields at the school The BMX track would replace the current football field.

Organizers believe will be in progress starting Fall 2018. The new fields would include restrooms, concessions and bleachers.

“We build fun,” said Knox County Parks and Recreation Senior Director Doug Bataille. “And what could be more fun than racing bikes around a track, playing football and kicking the soccer ball around – all on the same campus at the same time.”