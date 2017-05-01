Knox County mayor to present 2018 budget

Mayor Tim Burchett will present his budget proposal Monday. WATE 6 On Your Side will live-stream the announcement at 9 a.m. Click here to watch.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is expected to present his budget proposal Monday for the 2018 fiscal year.

The announcement will be at the City Council Building.

The total budget for the county is $798,007,280. It does not include a tax increase. Around $471.1 million will go to schools, an increase of $17.6 million. The increase will go toward school capital improvements.

The mayor will host public meetings to allow residents to answer questions and learn more about his proposal.

May 1:

Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway, 11:30 a.m.

Cedar Bluff Library, 9045 Cross Park Drive, 1:30 p.m.

Bearden Library, 100 Golfclub Road, 2:30 p.m.

Halls Senior Center, 4405 Crippen Road, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain City Library, 5300 Stanton Road, 4:30 p.m.

May 2:

South Senior Center, 6729 Martel Lane, 11 a.m.

Strang Senior Center, 109 Lovell Heights Road, noon

Corryton Senior Center, 9331 Davis Drive, 2 p.m.

Carter Senior Center, 9036 Asheville Highway, 3 p.m.

Burlington Library, 4614 Asheville Highway, 4 p.m.

Powell Library, 330 W. Emory Road, 5 p.m.