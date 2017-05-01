Jury selection begins in 3rd trial for Knoxville ‘Black Widow’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Jury selection began Monday for the third trial of Raynella Dossett Leath, also known as “Knoxville’s Black Widow.”

Day one of the trial started with 198 potential jurors, and by end of day, that number was reduced to less than 100.

The trial that will determine once and for all Leath’s guilt or innocence. The Oak Ridge native is facing charges in the shooting death of her second husband, David Leath, something she was tried for twice before. She is accused of staging his death as a suicide.

The first time she was tried for the crime, it ended in a mistrial. The second time, she was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, eligible for parole after 51 years.

However, Judge Paul Summers tossed out that conviction in 2016, ruling that former Knox County Judge Richard Baumgartner was under the influence of pain killers while presiding over the trial, a turn of events that scored Leath one more chance at freedom.

Leath’s possible criminal history dates back further than her second husband’s death. Leath has also been accused of giving her first husband, former Knox County District Attorney General Ed Dossett, a fatal overdose of morphine in 1992 and staging it as a cattle trampling.

Mention of this will not be heard in her current trial.

With so much publicity surrounding the case over the years, it creates a sticky predicament for Judge Summers, who spent the day Monday narrowing his large pool of potential jurors. The defense team made the case that anyone who had read detailed coverage of the Leath case will know facts that will not be introduced in trial, a concern Judge Summers acknowledged.

Judge Summers will retire at the end of June. The Leath case will mark one of his last trials.

Jury selection will resume Tuesday morning.