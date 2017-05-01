Investigators ask for help in unsolved Morgan County murder case

Related Coverage Reward offered for information on Morgan County murder suspect

COALFIELD (WATE) – Investigators are asking for help from the public as they look for new leads in the murder of Jerry “Pete” McCarroll, 71.

McCarroll was found beaten and shot to death in Morgan County just over one year ago. Investigators, prosecutors and the victim’s family are hoping for a break in the case.

Erma McCarroll was left heartbroken the day her husband was murdered.

Previous story: Reward offered for information on Morgan County murder suspect

“The hardest thing you have to do in this is learn to love without them and that is daily, hour to hour,” said Erma McCarroll.

Sgt. Mike Wren has been a lead detective on the case. He says he gets questions often about the murder.

“The community wants justice for Pete. The family does. We also want to make sure anyone who is capable of doing this sort of thing is not out there,” said Sgt. Wren.

Pete McCarroll was doing his normal routine on April 18, 2016, going to work at Allied Metals on Gouge Hollow Road in the Coalfield area around 6 a.m. Investigators say his body was found shortly after in the parking lot just 50 feet away from the business’s front door.

“He had been beaten badly and was shot also,” said Sgt. Wren.

Sgt. Wren says because of the business McCarroll was in, he was known to carry cash and when McCarroll’s body was found, his wallet was gone.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson says no murder weapon has been found and the location of the business is not easy to find

“Only a certain type of person, probably local, would have information about this case and we are hoping to get them to reflect and remember something that maybe they didn’t before,” said Johnson.

Johnson describes McCarroll as a well-liked and respected man in the community with no known enemies. His widow says he was a kind 71-year old-man who is greatly missed by many.

“We still break down from time to time. We don’t know why someone would take the life of such a good person that has done no harm or wrong to anyone,” said Erma McCarroll.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward to the person who comes forward with a tip that leads to a prosecution in the case. If you have any information, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.