Holiday Inn-World’s Fair Park hiring several positions

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Holiday Inn-World’s Fair Park is hiring several positions.

Positions are available for full-time and part-time work in guest services, parking lot attendants, food and banquet servers, and bartenders and cooks.

There will be many visitors coming to the hotel due to the location being near the Knoxville Convention Center, Market Square and the University of Tennessee.

“Summers are always an exciting time for us with so many activities going on in and around downtown Knoxville,” General Manager Jan McCormick said. “We are looking for people who smile often, enjoy working with the public and appreciate a fun work environment to join our team.”

For a full list of job openings and to apply, visit Benchmark Careers’ website or email bvochartzer@hiknoxdwtn.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s