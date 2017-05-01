Holiday Inn-World’s Fair Park hiring several positions

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Holiday Inn-World’s Fair Park is hiring several positions.

Positions are available for full-time and part-time work in guest services, parking lot attendants, food and banquet servers, and bartenders and cooks.

There will be many visitors coming to the hotel due to the location being near the Knoxville Convention Center, Market Square and the University of Tennessee.

“Summers are always an exciting time for us with so many activities going on in and around downtown Knoxville,” General Manager Jan McCormick said. “We are looking for people who smile often, enjoy working with the public and appreciate a fun work environment to join our team.”

For a full list of job openings and to apply, visit Benchmark Careers’ website or email bvochartzer@hiknoxdwtn.com.