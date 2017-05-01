Gusty winds close roads, down trees and power lines in East Tennessee

Related Coverage Power outage tracker

CLINTON (WATE) – Down trees and power lines are causing road closures and power outages throughout East Tennessee on Monday afternoon.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Clinton Highway is closed in both directions near Wolf Valley Road due to trees and power lines. Deputies say the road could be closed for up to eight hours and drivers should avoid the area.

The Knoxville Utilities Board reports over 6,000 people in their coverage area are without power. The biggest concentrations are in the Norwood area, where over 2,000 people are out; the Cedar Bluff area where 1,189 people are out; and the Holston area, where almost 600 people are out.

The WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team said to be Weather Aware on Monday due to gusty winds coming in on the heels of rain. They said gusts could exceed 30 miles per hour.

