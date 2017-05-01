Film about suicide hotline volunteers to screen in Oak Ridge

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – A one-time screening of a documentary about suicide hotline volunteers will be held this week in Oak Ridge.

CONTACT Care Line is hosting the screening of “The Listeners” on Thursday, May 4, at Cinemark Tinseltown USA, 755 W. Main Street. The film follows a group of new volunteer trainees in crisis and suicide prevention. The event begins with an introduction to CONTACT Care Line and is followed by a 15-minute question and answer session.

Director and producer Bob Hurst said making the film was challenging and inspiring. He said he got to know many volunteers during the filming.

“People tend to think that crisis counseling is not real health care,” he said. “But research shows it works. Most suicides are impulsive.”

 

 

