Dolly’s Homecoming Parade to attract many to Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Many will be lining up to watch the Dolly’s Homecoming Parade on Friday.

The singer will be the grand marshal. The parade will go through the center for Pigeon Forge and along Parkway.

“Pigeon Forge is so appreciative of all that Dolly does for our community, and Dolly’s Homecoming Parade is our city’s way of saying ‘thanks’ to this remarkable woman,” said Leon Downey, executive director of the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism, which organizes the parade. “We also love giving Dolly’s many fans a chance to see her, too.”

Organizers say there will be more than 130 floats, marching bands, vehicles, and organizations participating. Parton’s float will be a surprise theme.

Other participants in the parade, include the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, a bagpiper from North Carolina, the Andy Griffith Rerun Watchers Club, twirling groups, cloggers, veterans and more.

It starts at 6 p.m. at Traffic Light No. 6 and ends at Traffic Light No. 3.