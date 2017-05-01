Blount County man spits on deputy, says he has Hepatitis-C

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Blount County man claimed to have Hepatitis-C after spitting on a police officer in April.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to a Louisville residence for a domestic assault.

A teenager stated that after he came home from playing outside, Ronald Moore became extremely upset and was intoxicated.

The victim says Moore shoved him against a wall and pressed a knife against his neck. The teenager’s mother separated the two and the teen went to the neighbor’s residence and called 911.

The deputy found Moore asleep in a bedroom. Also, he saw a cut on the victim’s throat.

Moore was detained for everyone’s safety, according to the report.

However, the suspect started to struggle with the deputy when being taken to the patrol car. The report says Moore kicked the vehicle and dented the door.

When the deputy tried to open the door, the suspect slammed his head into the driver’s side window. The report says the suspect slammed his head against the center partition and window bars once he was inside.

The deputy says when he tried to restrain the suspect’s legs, Moore spat on him and said he had Hepatitis-C. The report says the suspect continue to spit on windows and the floor while being transported to the Blount County Justice Center.

Moore faces charges for aggravated domestic assault, vandalism and criminal exposure of another to HIV, HBV, HCV.