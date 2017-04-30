Third annual Medieval Faire coming to Harriman

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Medieval Faire is back and preparing to open in Harriman.

The Faire will run the last three weekends in May, including Memorial Day weekend.

The festival will include continuous professional family-friendly entertainment. In the tournament arena will be The Royal Joust and Warriors’ Chess, where the British, led by King Arthur of Camelot, and the Gauls (French) will compete in serious sport.

Throughout the village, entertainment will include trick and comedy shows, puppets and fairytales, music and dance; plus interactive costumed street characters. In addition, numerous vendors will be selling medieval crafts, food and beverages including beer.

Tickets may be purchased at the gate with cash or credit card. Prices are $17 for ages 13 and up, $9 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and under. Free parking is included.