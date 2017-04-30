Predators beat Blues 3-1 in game 3

WKRN staff Published:
Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, and left wing Colin Wilson (33) celebrate after Ryan Ellis (not shown) scored against the St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators continue to dominate the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues Sunday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena.

The Preds avenged a game 2 loss that saw them go all 60 minutes without a power play.

Nashville went 0 for 3 on the power play Sunday, but spent much more of the game on the attack.

Ryan Ellis (3) scored in the first period to give Nashville a 1-0 lead in the first period.

In the second period, the Predators out shot the Blues 18-4, but each team managed a goal.

Nashville took a 2-0 lead when Cody McLeod (1) poked home his own rebound past Jake Allen.

The Blues took 13 minutes to get their first shot of the period, but Alexander Steen got it to bounce by Pekka Rinne to cut the lead to 2-1.

In the third period, the Predators put the Blues into the meat grinder with a possession in the Blues zone that last 1:20 before Roman Josi’s slapshot (3) from the blue line put the game away at 3-1 with only 5:49 left in the game.

The Predators lead the best of seven series 2-1 with Game Four Tuesday night at 8:30 in Smashville.

