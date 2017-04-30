Murfreesboro police search for endangered runaway teen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for an endangered runaway teen who has not been seen since Friday.

Hannah Porter, 16, went to school that morning, but she walked away after her sixth period class.

She did not go home and her parents have not seen her since.

Police say Hannah takes medication for depression and has threatened suicide in the past.

She does not currently have access to her medication.

Hannah is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink camouflage hoodie.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311.