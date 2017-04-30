Multiple vehicles involved in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WATE) – Authorities have responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles along Interstate 81 northbound near exit 4 in Jefferson County Saturday night.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the wreck was reported at 11:43 p.m. near White Pine Road.

TDOT estimates the scene to be cleared by 2:43 a.m Sunday morning. Northbound traffic is closed while southbound traffic is affected with no delays.

Jefferson County Dispatch says Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently on the scene, but no other information is available.

WATE has reached out to THP for more information.