Large industrial fire breaks out in Monroe County

VONORE (WATE) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a large industrial fire in Vonore Saturday night according to Monroe County Dispatch.

Dispatch says the fire broke out at Protech Metal Finishing at 120 Tellico Port Rd.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew at the scene and reports that Vonore, Madisonville, Lenoir City, Loudon County and Greenback fire crews have been at the scene.

No other information has been released as to how the fire started or if any injuries have occurred.

