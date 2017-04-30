Large industrial fire breaks out in Monroe County

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

VONORE (WATE) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a large industrial fire in Vonore Saturday night according to Monroe County Dispatch.

Dispatch says the fire broke out at Protech Metal Finishing at 120 Tellico Port Rd.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew at the scene and reports that Vonore, Madisonville, Lenoir City, Loudon County and Greenback fire crews have been at the scene.

No other information has been released as to how the fire started or if any injuries have occurred.

This is a breaking news story. Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weathers, sports and traffic information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s