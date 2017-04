KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a motorcycle hit and run in Inskip Saturday.

First responders said the motorcycle was hit by an SUV at the intersection of E Inskip and Fennell Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike, and the SUV driver fled the scene but was located quickly.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Charges against the driver of the SUV are pending.