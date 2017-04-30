Family of deadly Walmart shooting victim speak out

CLINTON (WATE)- The wife and family of a man shot and killed at a Walmart in Clinton on Friday spoke out for the first time.

Marshal Pinsly’s wife Crystal says her husband was a great father and loved spending time with his children.

“He was everything to me… to us,” said Crystal.

Marshal Pinsly has a 10 month old daughter with Crystal. He also has a four year old daughter and three step-children, who Crystal says, he raised as his own.

“He was a great father, he was a wonderful husband. All he did was make everyone laugh. It was hard to be upset with him,” said Crystal.

She says she knew when she met Marshal that they were meant to be and remembers his smile most of all.

Marshal’s aunt, Pam Covey, said her nephew was a great man.

“Marshal was the kind of guy who loved cars, loved his kids, loved his wife,” said Covey.

His family and friends gathered Saturday night to memorialize Marshal. They left photos, released balloons, and shared a moment of silence in his honor in the parking lot of the Walmart in Clinton.

“We just loved him so much. To even think that that was self defense. There are several other ways that could’ve been taken care of besides killing my husband,” said Crystal.

The family is asking for donations to offset funeral costs through a Go Fund Me campaign.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Clinton Police.