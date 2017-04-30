Authorities searching for inmate who escaped Kentucky prison

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police is searching for an inmate who escaped from a Kentucky prison early Sunday morning.

The KSP said William Earl Woodring, 56, walked away from the Webster County Detention Center around 5:30 a.m.

Woodring was last seen wearing an orange Webster County Detention Center shirt and khaki pants.

Woodring is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was serving time for wanton endangerment and felony possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313 or call 911.