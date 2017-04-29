Rollover plus responding officer wreck cause I-75 backups

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Interstate 75 at Merchants Drive was closed for several hours Saturday morning after a rollover crash.

The crash was caused when the driver, Gary Thomas of Knoxville, suffered a medical emergency. He was not seriously injured during the crash, but was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Following the roll over crash, a Knoxville Police Department officer who was responding to the incident was involved in a second wreck near Callahan Drive.

While the officer was attempting to navigate through heavy traffic, another vehicle switched lanes into the path of the officer causing them to collide.

No one was seriously hurt.