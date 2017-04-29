One man stabbed in the throat in East Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One man is being transported to an area hospital after suffering a stab wound to the throat according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers on scene say the stabbing happened on South Chestnut Street and they are considering the victim’s condition to be serious.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and will have more details as they are released.

This is a breaking news story. Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weathers, sports and traffic information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s