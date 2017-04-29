KPD: 1 man suffering serious injuries after hit and run

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One man has been taken to UT Medical Center’s emergency room after a hit and run crash at East Inskip and Fennell Road Saturday night.

Officers say the hit and run involved a SUV and a motorcycle at approximately 7:24 p.m. Saturday evening. Responders say the driver of the motorcycle was ejected off the bike and is suffering from serious injuries.

The SUV and its driver were located shortly after the incident by KPD.

The investigation is ongoing and charges for the fleeing driver are pending.

More information will be released once the investigation is complete.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s