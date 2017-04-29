KPD: 1 man suffering serious injuries after hit and run

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One man has been taken to UT Medical Center’s emergency room after a hit and run crash at East Inskip and Fennell Road Saturday night.

Officers say the hit and run involved a SUV and a motorcycle at approximately 7:24 p.m. Saturday evening. Responders say the driver of the motorcycle was ejected off the bike and is suffering from serious injuries.

The SUV and its driver were located shortly after the incident by KPD.

The investigation is ongoing and charges for the fleeing driver are pending.

More information will be released once the investigation is complete.