1 killed, 1 injured in New Market crash

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway patrol said one woman was killed and another injured in a wreck Friday night.

According to the report, Brenda Brinkly, 64, was driving west on US Highway 11 when her Nissan Versa drifted off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle struck a culvert then overturned.

Destiny Watkins, 20, was a passenger during the wreck and was injured. The extent of her injuries was not specified.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no charges were filed.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

Both women were wearing their seat belts.