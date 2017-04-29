1 dead amid flooding, storms in Midwest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Strong thunderstorms are causing flooding in the Midwest that has killed at least one person in Missouri, prompted numerous rescues and blocked roadways.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a woman died after being swept away by flood waters Saturday near Clever in southwest Missouri.

The patrol says troopers responding to a call for help rescued a man traveling with the woman.

The state reported nearly 100 evacuations and nearly three dozen rescues by late afternoon.

Thunderstorms also topped trees and power lines in eastern Oklahoma, while more than 4 inches of snow fell in other parts of the state. The governors of Missouri and Oklahoma have declared states of emergency.

Flooding and heavy rain also hit parts of Arkansas, while blizzard warnings were in effect in western Nebraska.