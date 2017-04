SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Wilderness at the Smokies announced Friday a $1.3 million expansion that would bring expanded amenities and attractions.

The resort is the state’s largest waterpark resort. The expansion would add a new children’s splash, play and slide attraction; VIP climate controlled cabanas, a new bar and snack shack; and a state of the art outdoor sound system at the Lake Wilderness Outdoor Waterpark.

The park is set to open Memorial Day weekend with the new attractions.