US Postal Service holds passport fairs for Tennessee travelers

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Whether you’re traveling on a school trip overseas or hopping on a cruise, a passport is a must for travel oversees.

The United States Postal Service is making it easier to get or renew a passport. They are holding 11 passport fairs across Tennessee Saturday. No appointments are necessary for the fairs and applications are accepted on first come first serve basis.

The Department of State says it may take up to six weeks for first-time passport applicants or for renewals, so it is important to plan ahead. Many countries require that your passport has as much as six months’ validity remaining for entry.

Passport fairs in East Tennessee are located at:

265 Cosby Highway in Newport

2600 N Broadway Street in Knoxville

301 S Tulane Avenue in Oak Ridge

Applicants 15 and under must be present with both parents to apply. If only one parent is present, they must provide a notarized DS-3053 from the other parent. Children ages 16 and 17 require only one parent be present.

To apply for a passport, travelers need to complete a Passport Application Form and provide a U.S. birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics (not a certificate of birth) or naturalization papers. Applicants must also show either a valid driver’s license, a previous or current U.S. passport book or card, Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship, military I.D. or a federal, state or municipal government employee I.D. card.

For more information about passport application requirements and to download forms, visit the State Department’s travel website