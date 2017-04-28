Titans select wide receiver Corey Davis No. 5 overall

Related Coverage Derek Barnett chosen as no. 14 overall by Philadelphia in NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans pulled off two shockers with the fifth overall pick of the NFL draft. First they took it, second they used it on Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis.

Davis has been a popular pick for the Titans for weeks, but most expected it to come with a trade down or with their other first-round pick, No. 18 overall.

“Feel real good! I said it on my previous interview I think a couple days ago that Marcus Mariota is one of my favorite quarterbacks and just to get the opportunity to work with him and that team is all a blessing,” said Davis.

He had just one scholarship offer out of high school in Wheaton, Illinois, and used it to become the most prolific receiver in college football history.

Davis finished with over 5,000 yards and 52 touchdowns in four seasons.

In his senior season, he was just about unstoppable with 97 receptions for 1500 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Titans came into the draft with two glaring holes at cornerback and wide receiver.

Last year, the Titans did not have a receiver go over 1,000 yards, but Davis will be expected to come in and be Marcus Mariota’s No. 1 weapon on the outside flanked by Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe and tight end Delanie Walker.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to help out the team. They had a great team before, two great running backs. If they need me to block, I’m going to block to the best of my ability. If they need me to catch, I’m going to do that to the best of my ability,” said Davis.

