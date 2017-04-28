Tad Cummins’ wife says he asked for forgiveness from jail cell

Related Coverage California judge orders Tad Cummins to remain detained as flight risk, danger to community

NASHVILLE (WATE) – “He kept saying ‘I love you’ and I said ‘I am not going to say that back,'” said Jill Cummins describing her first phone call with her estranged husband, Tad Cummins.

Tad Cummins is behind bars in California after leading law enforcement on a month-long cross-country journey through nine states before being captured in a remote cabin in California. He faces federal charges of kidnapping a minor and transporting her across state lines and state charges for aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

“It was very hard to hear his voice after all this time not knowing if I was going to hear it again,” said Jill Cummins through tears. “He told me he was sorry and that he told me he loved me and please forgive him.”

Jill Cummins filed for divorce after 31 years of marriage after finding out what she feared the most was true. She said she asked him if he slept with the girl and he said yes.

“I won’t let him hurt me like that again, I will not let him betray me like that again,” said Cummins. “I won’t give him that opportunity ever again.”

If convicted, Jack Smith, acting United State Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee said Tad Cummins will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.