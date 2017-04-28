Shooting reported at Clinton Walmart store

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

CLINTON (WATE) – The Clinton Police Department is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart store.

The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. at Walmart, 150 Tanner Lane, in Clinton. It is not yet known if there is a victim.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department both have officers at the scene. WATE 6 On Your Side is also at the scene and is working to learn more information.

