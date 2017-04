MARYVILLE (WATE) – Approximately 266,000 children in 18 Tennessee counties receive food receive food through the Food for the Kids program every week during the school year.

Second Harvest of East Tennessee wants to make sure those children have food during the summer months. On May 1 they will hold their annual radiothon.

Organizers say they hope to raise $200,000 on MAYDAY for Food for Kids programs. To donate call 865–243–8227 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit SecondHarvestETN.org.