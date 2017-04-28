Operation ‘Cash Me Outside’: 7 arrested during Harriman burglary investigation

HARRIMAN (WATE) – The Harriman Police Department announced Friday a total of seven people have been arrested during an investigation into a string of serial burglaries dubbed “Operation Cash Me Outside.”

Police say between March 23 and April 3, a string of 11 burglaries were committed in the city. The suspects broke into vehicles and outbuildings, taking various personal property, tools and lawn equipment.

Harriman Police Department detectives formed the operation in cooperation with the entire police department, working undercover surveillance and arrest operations between April 3 and 9.

Some of the stolen items have already been reunited with their owners. Officers were also able to collect a large amount of intelligence about crime in the city of Harriman.

Four burglaries were solved, suspects in four other burglaries were identified for possible future charges, and two burglary suspects were arrested. Officers were also able to identify four drug areas in the city and arrest five people on drug charges. Two people face charges in connection with theft from Walmart in Rockwood.

Those arrested as part of the operation are as follows:

Scotty Tyler Bryant, 25 of Harriman – Burglary (X3)

Michael Hallcox, 37 of Harriman – Burglary, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Vandalism to a Vehicle (Vehicle burglary investigation.)

Angela Ladd, 45 of Rockwood – Criminal Impersonation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Legend Drug, Failure to Appear.

Joseph Hudson, 45 of Harriman – Criminal Impersonation, Theft by Possession (Rockwood Investigation).

Justin Clark, 29 of Oakdale – Public Intoxication, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Possession (X3), Possession of Methamphetamine.

James Ashley, 36 of Harriman – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Randi Mayton, 24 of Harriman – Driving while License Suspended.

A press conference on the operation is scheduled for Monday.

